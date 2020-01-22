Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for IWF Lifter of the Year 2019 award – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan nominated for IWF Lifter of the Year 2019 award

Armenia’s Simon Martirosyan has been nominated for the International Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) Lifter of the Year 2019 award.

Vying for the award are Om Yun-chol (People’s Republic of Korea), Shi Zhiyong (China), Lyu Xiaojun (Chna) and Lasha Talakhadze (Georgia).

Voting is now open on IWF website.

Simon Martirosyan is two time World Champion, and two time European Champion.

He won a silver medal at 2016 Summer Olympics, but is set to receive the Olympic gold after champion Ruslan Nurudinov of Uzbekistan tested positive on doping.

