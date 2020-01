Armenian President meets Apple’s Tim Cook – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan met with CEO of the world-renowned Apple Company Tim Cook on the sidelines of the Davos World Economic Forum.

The President of Armenia and the CEO of Apple exchanged views on information and digital technologies, cooperation opportunities in the fields of innovation.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...