Armenia President to attend World Holocaust Forum in Israel

On January 22, Armenian President Armen Sarkissian will leave for Israel, at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, to participate in the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.

Heads of state from more than 40 countries and other top officials will gather at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Center.

In Jerusalem, the Armenian President will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of several participating countries.

Sarkissian will also meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and some and other officials, and will visit the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.

The Armenian President will also visit several Israeli scientific-education institutions.

https://news.am/eng/news/555930.html

