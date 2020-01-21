Historic Armenian church in Turkey damaged by treasure hunters

The historic Surp Asdvadzadzin (Holy Mother of God) Armenian church in the village of Bagpinar in Turkey’s Kayseri (Kesaria) Province has repeatedly been attacked by treasure hunters, Ermenihaber reported.

As a result of the attacks, the church has suffered significant damages. Especially the frescoes have been destroyed due to the holes dug into the church walls.

In an interview with a Turkish media outlet, Bagpinar Mayor Omer Nalbant expressed regret over the poor state of the church, expressing hope that the authorities will restore the church to turn it into a tourist destination.

According to Nalband, he repeatedly placed metal doors and locks on the church, but to no avail, as thieves would break them every time.

According to the Turkish source, representatives of the Kayseri Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism said all churches in the province have been registered, adding restoration works are planned but no dates have been set.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/21/Armenian-church-Turkey/2226376

