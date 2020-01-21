Armenian chef will host 4th season of Italian culinary show

PanARMENIAN.Net – Italian chef of Armenian descent Misha Sukyas is the new host of the culinary television show “Camionisti in Trattoria” (Truckers in the Trattoria), vanity Fair reports.

Sukyas is joining the fourth season of the show broadcast since 2018 on Nove TV channel and is taking over Chef Rubio, a celebrity chef, in search of Italian trattorias offering delicious food and frequented by truck drivers.

A trattoria is an Italian-style eating establishment, which may traditionally provide no printed menu, casual service, wine sold by the decanter rather than the bottle, and low prices, with an emphasis on a steady clientele rather than on haute cuisine. Nowadays, however, many trattorias have taken on some of the trappings of a restaurant, providing relatively few concessions to the old rustic and familial style.”

The format of the show will not change much, with truck drivers remaining an integral part of it.

Sukyas, like Rubio, will move from town to town in trucks with three drivers in each episode, who will take him to their favorite trattorias to eat cheap traditional dishes. Sukyas will then choose a winner at the end of every tour.

The son of an Armenian father and an Italian mother, Sukyas worked side by side with Carlo Cracco on the Italian edition of Hell’s Kitchen.

http://www.panarmenian.net/eng/news/277128/

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...