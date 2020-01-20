Istanbul mayor posts condolences on anniversary of Hrant Dink assassination

For the first time ever, a mayor of Istanbul has issued a condolence note on the anniversary of the assassination of Istanbul Armenian journalist Hrant Dink.
“Hrant Dink was a journalist full of peace in his heart and speech,” Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu wrote on Twitter. “He has gone in a very sad way for our country and history. When we hear Hrant’s name, we feel that pain again. I honor his memory; let his soul be enlightened.”
On January 19, 2007, Hrant Dink was assassinated in front of the then editorial office of Agos Armenian newspaper he led.
İlk yorum yapan siz olun