Greco-Roman wrestling: Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan named world champion after beating Azerbaijani rival

Armenian Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan was named a gold winner in Nice, France after gaining advantage over an Azerbaijani rival in the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane tournament.

The 2016 Olympic champion ended the final match 3-1.

In his opening fight at the semi-quarters, Aleksanyan beat Georiga’s Valerian Muravanidze 10-1, paving his way to the quarter round where he gained advantage over Kevin Mejia of Honduras (8-0).

In the semi-finals, the sportsman defeated Alexander Khrabovski of Belarus 2-1.

The Armenian team won also two silver and four bronze medals in the 2020 championsip. Rudik Mkrtchyan (55kg) and Karapet Chalyan (77kg) were named silver winners; Gevorg Gharibyan (60kg), Slavik Galstyan (67kg), Malkhas Amoyan (72kg) and Ruben Gharibyan were awarded the third prize.

A total of 10 Armenian sportsmen represented the country in the international tournament held in the held in the French city from January 15 to 18.

https://www.tert.am/en/news/2020/01/20/alexanyan/3188685

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...