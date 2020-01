Dutch FM Stef Blok due in Armenia on January 22 – Public Radio of Armenia

Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok will visit Armenia January 22-23. The Foreign Ministers of Armenia and the Netherlands will hold a meeting on January 23 and will give a joint press conference.

Within the framework of the visit the Foreign Minister will be received by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. He will visit the Armenian genocide Memorial to pay tribute to the innocent victims.

