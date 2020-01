Armenia’s Tsakhkadzor in top 10 CIS ski resorts

Ahead of World Snow Day, the TourStat tourist portal presented its ranking of the most popular CIS ski resorts this winter for leisure and travel for Russian tourists.

Accordingly, Armenia is included among the best CIS resorts for alpine skiing and snowboarding.

And Armenia’s Tsakhkadzor is among the top ten ski resorts in the CIS.

https://news.am/eng/news/555415.html

