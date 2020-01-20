Armenian delegation participating at Education World Forum in London

The Armenian delegation headed by Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sport Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with the UK former Secretary of State for Education and Skills Charles Clarke in London. As the ministry of education, reported in a press statement, the meeting came on the sidelines of the annual Education World Forum.

According to the source, Charles Clarke presented the UK education system and the current challenges. The need for preschool education reforms and efficient mechanisms of funding were discussed. The parties also touched upon issues related to quality teaching in the higher education system, trends in practice improvement. It was noted that along with improvement of research quality, teaching methodology skills of the educators should be improved.

To note, Education World Forum will take place from January 20-22 in London and will bring together around 1260 delegations from 95 countries. The Armenian delegation is represented by the Minister of Education Arayik Harutyunyan and Deputy Minister Arevik Anapiosyan.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/20/Armenian-delegation/2225872

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...