German opera singer Rene Pape urged Yusuf Eyvazov not to bring hatred

Famous German opera bass Rene Pape commented on the scandal that was provoked by Azerbaijani opera singer Yusuv Eyvazov who is said to refuse singing with Armenian Ruzan Mantashyan.

Famous Armenian singer Hasmik Papian shared a comment by Rene Pape on her Facebook.

“Usually I do not comment such things, but as a Dresden native and as an ambassador of music, art and antiracism, I have to tell my esteemed colleague Yusuf not to bring any hate into my town or somewhere else. To be able to make music means to be able to build bridges, not to destroy them ,” he said.

He recalled that Dresden had a very bright and a very dark past and history and also a very glorious musical one.

“To be invited to sing here and to make an audience happy is an honor and a privilige! You should be proud and happy to be asked to be a part of it”, he added.

Agence Massis Opéra, the agency working with Armenian soprano Ruzan Mantashyan, responded to a press release which was issued by Semper Opernball.

In an earlier press release issued by Semper Opernball, the organizer of the concert, dismissed accusations against Azerbaijani tenor Yusif Eyvazov and said there was no contract with Mantashyan. The agency working with Mantashyan issued a statement saying Mantashyan had reached an agreement to perform during the concert.

https://news.am/eng/news/555380.html

