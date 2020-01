Divine Liturgy served in memory of Armenian victims of pogroms

A Divine Liturgy was served at the Saint Gayane Church in the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin in memory of the victims of the Armenian pogroms in Baku and Sumgait 30 years ago

Worshipers prayed for the repose of the souls of the Armenians who became victims of pogroms.

https://news.am/eng/news/555336.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...