Turkish visa price increases

Turkish vise price has been increased, said Armen Hovhannisyan, Director of the Narekavank Tour company, which organizes tours to Western Armenia, told Armenian News – NEWS.am.

He noted that if until now the Armenian citizens received visas for $ 15 online, then now the price has risen up to $ 30.

https://news.am/eng/news/555256.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...