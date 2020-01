St. Sargis Day to be celebrated on February 8

The Armenian Apostolic Church will celebrate the holiday of St. Sargis, the patron of the young and those in love on February 8, Araratian Pontifical Diocese reported.

Being initiated by Catholicos of All Armenians Garegin II, St. Sargis Day has been marked as a youth holiday for already several years. Historically St. Sargis was a Christian commander in the 4-th century, who was killed along with his son Martiros by a Persian king for refusal to change his faith.

Panorama.AM

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...