PM receives astrophysicist Garik Israelian

Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan received on Friday the founder and organizer of Starmus (Stars and Music) International festival, astrophysicist Garik Israelian, the press department at the government reported.

Welcoming the renowned astrophysicist, PM described his scientific activity as impressive and expressed hope that he will utilize his rich experience to contribute to the development of science in Armenia through joint projects with the government.

Israelian, in turn, thanked the PM for the appreciation and expressed readiness to get engaged with joint initiatives aimed at popularization of science in the country.

The interlocutors exchanged thoughts on the organization of the sixth edition of Starmus (Stars and Music) International festival in Armenia this year which is focused on celebrating astronomy, space exploration, music, and arts to enhance the science communication. Pashinyan expressed readiness of to support the proper organization of the festival.

