Iranian Armenian singer Andy Madatyan honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star – Public Radio of Armenia

Iran Armenian singer Andy Madatyan has been honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

At age 22, Andy Madadian fled Iran with nothing, moved to Los Angeles and started playing guitar at nightclubs to pay rent.

Now 63, the internationally celebrated pop singer says he’s ready for another “new beginning.”

Over the years, Madadian has fused styles of his Iranian-Armenian heritage with western dance music, Spanish flamenco guitar, African rhythms and more.

“This star is not only mine. This star belongs to all Iranians, all Armenians and all Americans,” Andy told the solemn opening ceremony.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...