The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra performed in Berlin

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra under the button of artistic director and principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan performed at Berliner Philharmoniker Concert Hall on January 12 with violin virtuoso Maxim Vengerov. As the ministry of foreign affairs reported in a press release, the German audience enjoyed the performance of Armenian musicians and their play of composer John Ter-Tatevosian’s 2nd Symphony ‘The Fate of Man’.

“The Armenian musicians performed in the best possible way in the famous concert hall presenting the love and dedication of the Armenian people to the classical music for the European audience,” said the release,

The concert took place as part of the Orchestra’s eight-concert European tour, featuring Armenian pieces alongside German, French and Maltese works in Germany, Austria, England, Czech Republic and Russia.

Panorama.AM

