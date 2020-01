Turkish President receives Armenian Patriarch – Public Radio of Armenia

Turkey’s President received Sahak Mashalian, head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, at the presidential complex, on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan also had a meeting with Mehmet Sepil, head of Turkish Union of Clubs, and with commission members.

Both meetings were closed to press.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

