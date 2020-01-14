Still No News of 4 Nigerian Seminarians Kidnapped in Kaduna on January 8, 2020

There is still no news of the four seminarians kidnapped on the evening of January 8 in the “Good Shepherd of Kakau” Major Seminary along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, according to Fides News Agency. The village is located near Kaduna, the capital of the State of Kaduna, in central Nigeria.

On January 8, between 10:30 pm and 11:00 pm some bandits attacked the Seminary, firing indiscriminately, fortunately without causing victims.

According to a police spokesman, the attack lasted about thirty minutes and the bandits “had access to the school dormitory, which houses 268 students”.

The kidnapping of ecclesiastical personnel for the purpose of extortion is a sad reality in Nigeria, and the local Episcopal Conference has prohibited the payment of ransoms for the release of kidnapped priests, religious and seminarians for some years.

Zenit

