Pope Addresses Diplomats

Pope Appeals to International Community to Help Achieve ‘De-escalation’, Encourage Dialogue

Pope Addresses Diplomatic Corps to the Holy See

‘The fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris showed how even what seems so solid can be fragile and easily destroyed’

Warns Against the Temptation of War, Provoked by the Devil

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Approved in December, Discriminates Against Muslims

Statistical Yearbook of the Catholic Church in Poland

‘As baptized, we have the responsibility to preach the message of God’

‘We have to always hope against all hope’

‘We are living like in an earthquake.’

Zenit

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...