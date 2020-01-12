Bishop Sahak Mashalian enthroned as Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople – Public Radio of Armenia

Bishop Sahak Mashalian enthroned as Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople
Bishop Sahak Mashalian was enthroned as Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople on Saturday.
The ceremony was held at Surp Asdvadzadzin (Holy Mother of God) Patriarchal Church in Istanbul.
Attending the event were representatives of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the Catholicoasate of Cilicia and the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem.
Today Patriarch Sahak Mashlian celebrated the first Divine Liturgy after enthronement.
