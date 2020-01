Armenian Language Courses -Summer 2020

Armenian Language courses offer participants to master skills in written and oral modern Eastern Armenian. We also aim at helping students to rapidly deepening their knowledge in colloquial Armenian. Reading and interpreting Armenian texts from different periods may be included in our Armenian curriculum. Before the start of the classes students will receive an online support from our Armenian language instructor.

Classical Armenian (Grabar) Summer School (3 weeks)

From Jul 05, 2020 to Jul 25, 2020

Yerevan, Armenia

Armenian School of Languages and Cultures – ASPIRANTUM is organizing Classical Armenian language summer school in Yerevan, Armenia. The 3 weeks Grabar summer school will start on July 5, 2020 and will last till July 25, 2020. 2020 Old Armenian language summer school will help the participants to become skillful in reading and interpreting Grabar texts.

SEE DETAILS & APPLY Deadline: Mar 31, 2020

Armenian Language Summer School (3 weeks) From Jul 05, 2020 to Jul 25, 2020 Yerevan, Armenia The 3 weeks Armenian language summer school includes 60 hours of intensive Armenian language teaching during 15 days (from Monday till Friday each week). Every day the participants will receive Armenian language instruction for 4 hours. SEE DETAILS & APPLY Deadline: Mar 31, 2020

For more info https://aspirantum.com/topics/armenian

