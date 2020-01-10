Inauguration of the new Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople to take place on January 11

The inauguration of the newly elected Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople Sahak Mashalian will be held on January 11 at Holy Mother of God Patriarchal Church in Istanbul.

The next day, the Patriarch will offer his first holy liturgy for prayers as head of the Armenian Patriarchate of Constantinople.

To remind, the elections of the Armenian Patriarch of Constantinople were held in three stages. On 7 December the General Religious Assembly elected 17 religious delegates. who cast their votes for 103 secular delegates representing the two candidates for the post. 89 out of the 103 secular delegates supported Sahak Mashalian.

Panorama.AM

