President of US Bishops Issues Statement on Escalating Tension with Iran

The president of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Archbishop José H. Gomez of Los Angeles, released a statement on the situation in Iran last night which was on social media.

Full text of the statement follows:

“In the face of the escalating tensions with Iran, we must pray urgently that our world’s leaders will pursue dialogue and seek peace. Please join me in asking our Blessed Mother Mary, the Queen of Peace, to intercede, that Jesus Christ might strengthen the peacemakers, comfort the suffering, and protect the innocent and all those in harm’s way, especially the men and women in our military and diplomatic service.”

Zenit

