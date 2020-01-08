Ukrainian airliner crashes after take-off in Iran, killing all 176 aboard

Photo: Passengers’ belongings are seen after the Ukraine International Airlines plane crashed after take-off from Iran’s Imam Khomeini airport, on the outskirts of Tehran, Iran January 8, 2020. Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

DUBAI/KIEV (Reuters) – A Ukrainian airliner crashed soon after taking off from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini airport on Wednesday, killing all 176 people aboard, Iran’s state television and Ukraine’s leaders said.

The Boeing 737 belonging to Ukraine International Airlines crashed near the airport and burst into flames. Iranian TV said the crash was due to technical problems but did not elaborate.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there were no survivors.

“My sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of all passengers and crew,” Zelenskiy said in a statement, adding that Ukraine was seeking to establish the circumstances of the crash and the death toll.

Iranian state TV and Ukraine’s prime minister said 167 passengers and 9 crew were on board. Iranian TV said 32 of those on board were foreigners.

