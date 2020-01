Armenian musicologist Ruben Terterian dies at 60

Armenian musicologist Ruben Terterian, a member of the Composers Union of Armenia, has passed away at the age of 60, the union said.

Ruben Terterian was the son of famous composer Avet Terterian.

From 1977-1982, he studied at the Department of Musicology of the Komitas State Conservatory in Yerevan and from 1982-1986 – at the Scientific Research Institute of Art Studies of the USSR Ministry of Culture.

Ruben Terterian also authored 30 radio and TV programs.

Panorama.AM

