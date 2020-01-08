Armenian athletes to participate in Takhti freestyle wrestling tournament in Iran

The 40th edition of Takhti freestyle wrestling tournament will be held in Iran from January 8 to 10, the Wrestling Federation of Armenia reported, adding the international tournament will be attended by Armenian athletes.

The Armenian team has already left for Kermanshah in western Iran and is represented by 16 wresters led by head coach Habetnak Kurghinyan.

The Iranian wrestling federation earlier announced that it has invited 10 countries to participate in the event. The annual tournament is held in honor of late legendary Iranian freestyle wrestler Gholam Reza Takhti, who passed away half a century ago.

The Greco-Roman discipline of this year’s International Takhti Cup will be held in Shiraz on January 23-24.

Panorama.AM

