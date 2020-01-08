ANCA-Glendale Announces Endorsements for GCC Board of Trustees

GLENDALE—Following its candidate review process, the Armenian National Committee of America – Glendale Chapter has announced the endorsement of Sevan Benlian and Harry Leon for the Glendale Community College (GCC) Board of Trustees race in the upcoming Glendale Municipal Elections that will be held in early March of 2020.

“Both candidates have shown strong dedication in enriching the quality of campus life, where students will have more access to academic prosperity,” said ANCA Glendale Chairperson Lucy Petrosian.

Harry Leon is running for an open seat in Trustee Area 1, which is made up of areas in Northern Glendale and neighboring parts of La Crescenta Valley, Montrose, and La Cañada Flintridge. Through his various experiences in leadership roles and community engagement, Leon showcases key attributes of one who will advance student success.

ANCA Glendale’s endorsement for the open seat in Trustee Area 5, encompassing areas in Southern Glendale including Citrus Grove and the Glendale Vineyard-Moorpark areas, is Sevan Benlian. As a GCC and Woodbury alumnus, Benlian is able to distinguish and understand the needs of students. He has demonstrated a strong desire to give back to the community that afforded him a path to professional success. Benlian aims to advocate for an environment where students and staff are able to make positive strides.

“We are proud to support these candidates because we trust that they will amplify academic quality and opportunity for every student,” said Petrosian. “We share their vision to establish a diverse faculty and staff that truly reflect the city of Glendale.”

During the candidate review process, each candidate submitted responses to a questionnaire and attended an in-person session for endorsement consideration. This transparent process serves to ensure that ANCA Glendale is able to assess and endorse qualified candidates that are able and willing to serve all residents of Glendale. In the coming days, ANCA Glendale will be announcing additional endorsements including for seats in Glendale City Council, and Glendale Unified School District Board.

ANCA Glendale advocates for the social, economic, cultural, and political rights of the city’s Armenian American community and promotes increased civic participation at the grassroots and public policy levels.

http://asbarez.com/190157/anca-glendale-announces-endorsements-for-gcc-board-of-trustees/

