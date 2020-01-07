Visit of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Bashar Al-Assad to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate Damascus, January 7, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin, together with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, paid a visit to the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Antioch and all the East in Damascus. His Beatitude Patriarch John X, accompanied by the eminent hierarchs and reverend priests, received the two presidents in St Mary’s Cathedral, where a prayer for peace was held. Later, His Beatitude Patriarch John X welcomed the two prominent guests and the accompanying delegation at the Patriarchal Reception Room.

