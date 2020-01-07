Scores of nine German songs and a piano piece by Komitas published

The scores of nine songs written in German by prominent Armenian composer Komitas as well as a piano composition have been published, Armenian soprano Hasmik Papian wrote on her Facebook page. In Papian’s words, with publication of the scores one of her long-cherished dreams came true.

Komitas had created the songs during his studying in Germany using texts of prominent German poets Ludwig Uhland, Wolfgang von Goethe and Nikolaus Lenau.

Papian next thanks all people who contributed and coordinated the publication of the scores, among them the former director of the Museum of Literature and Art after Yeghishe Charents Henrikh Bakhchinyan for providing the copies of Komitas manuscripts, expert in literature Albert Musheghyan for translating the texts into Armenia, Director at Komitas Museum Nikolay Kostandyan for the photos of the Berlin period of the composer’s life.

The scores can be obtained through the link and is also available electronically. Papian also promised to gift copies of the scores to libraries.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/07/Komitas/2219427

