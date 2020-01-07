Kim Kardashian wishes Happy Armenian Christmas – Public Radio of Armenia

Kim Kardashian has wished her followers on Twitter a Happy Armenian Christmas.

Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney and their children got baptized in Armenia’s religious center of Etchmiadzin as part of a visit to Armenia in October 2019. Kim was given the Armenian name Heghine.

Happy Armenian Christmas! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 6, 2020

“So blessed to have been baptized along with my babies at Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Armenia’s main cathedral, referred to as the Vatican of the Armenian Apostolic Church. This church was built in 303 AD,” Kim said after the visit.

Kim Kardashian was a keynote speaker at the World Congress on IT (WCIT).

