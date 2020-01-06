The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra starts its European tour

The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra will embark on a European tour on January 9, 2020 with violin virtuoso Maxim Vengerov, organized by the European Foundation for Support of Culture.

With a programme that will see Eastern and Western cultures collide, featuring Armenian pieces alongside German, French and Maltese works, the ASSO will be visiting Germany, Austria, England, Czech Republic and Russia for the eight-concert tour taking place across three weeks.

Highlights will include the European premiere of Armenian composer John Ter-Tatevosian’s 2nd Symphony ‘The Fate of Man’, Max Bruch’s ‘Violin Concerto No. 1’, Maurice Ravel’s ‘Tzigane’ and two pieces by American-Maltese composer Alexey Shor, composer-in-residence for ASSO’s 2019/20 season, ‘Barcarolle’ and ‘Lonely Sail’ performed with Maxim Vengerov.

Taking on the position of the ASSO’s artist in residence for the season, Vengerov has a long-standing relationship with the orchestra’s artistic director and principal conductor Sergey Smbatyan. In 2010, Smbatyan conducted Vengerov and the London Symphony Orchestra in a Gala concert for the HRH Prince Charles ‘Princes Trust’ event at Windsor Castle, after which the pair were invited back to repeat the concert at Buckingham Palace in 2011.

As the Orchestra reported in a release, the European tour is the result of years-long work that has been made possible through the support of the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2020/01/06/The-Armenian-State-Symphony-Orchestra-starts-its-European-tour/2219018

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...