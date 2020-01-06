President Barzani of Kurdistan Region felicitates Armenians on Christmas

Photo by: Office of the President of Kurdistan Region

YEREVAN, JANUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. President Nechirvan Barzani of the Kurdistan Region has congratulated Armenians around the world on Christmas, on January 6 – the day the Armenian Church celebrates the Feast of Nativity and Epiphany.

“I offer my warmest congratulations to our Christian brothers and sisters of the Church of Armenian Orthodox in Kurdistan Region, Iraq and the rest of the world. I hope that this beautiful celebration will bring joy and prosperity, peace and stability to you all, as well as to our region and to the people of Kurdistan.

The Kurdistan Region is the home of tolerance, coexistence, rights and freedom for all its ethnic and religious communities. On this occasion, we emphasize safeguarding and strengthening these values and cultures, as we all work together to deepen them.

I wish all of you happy holidays and a prosperous year”, President Nechirvan Barzani said in a message published through the official website of the Kurdistan Region presidency.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

https://armenpress.am/eng/news/1000670/

