IMF: Armenia ahead of Georgia and Azerbaijan in terms of real GDP growth – Public Radio of Armenia

Armenia is ahead of Georgia and Azerbaijan in terms of real GDP growth.

According to IMF data, Armenia saw 4.76% growth in 2019, while the number stood at 4.63% and 4.72% for Georgia and Azerbaijan respectively.

Gross domestic product is the most commonly used single measure of a country’s overall economic activity.

It represents the total value at constant [rices o f final goods and services produced withing a country during a specified time period, such as one year,

