Christmas Divine Liturgy served at St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Damascus

A Divine Liturgy dedicated to the Feast of the Holy Nativity and Theophany of Our Lord Jesus Christ was served at St. Sarkis Armenian Church in Damascus by Bishop Armash Nalbandian, reports SANA.

Nalbandian read the address of His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians.

“The bishop condemned the terrorist war in Syria that will always serve as a beacon for peoples to promote the spirit of fraternity and stated that the awareness of the Syrian people has been and is the major guarantee on the path to achieving victory in the fight against terrorism,” SANA reports.

https://news.am/eng/news/553087.html

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...