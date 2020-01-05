Pope Makes Appeal for Peace Amid US-Iran Tensions

Amid the US-Iran tensions, Pope Francis has made an appeal for peace.

During today’s Angelus address this Sunday, January 5, 2020, Francis observed “in many parts of the world there is a terrible air of tension. ”

“War,” he continued, “brings only death and destruction.”

“I call on all parties,” Francis appealed, “to keep the flame of dialogue, and self-control, burning and to ward off the shadow of enmity.”

The Holy Father then invited everyone in St. Peter’s Square and following the Angelus to join him in praying in silence “for the Lord to give us this grace.”

Zenit

