One Azerbaijani, 6 Turkey citizens among those seeking asylum in Armenia

Over 160 people, including Turks and Azerbaijanis, applied for asylum in Armenia during the first three quarters of 2019, migration service said.

Among those seeking asylum in Armenia are one Azerbaijani citizen, one of the United States, Bangladesh, Congo, Jordan, Ukraine, two citizens of Guinea and Yemen, three citizens of Afghanistan, Egypt, Russia and Georgia, five citizens of Pakistan, six citizens of Turkey and 14 of Iran.

Most of the asylum seekers were from Syria (24 citizens), Cuba (25 citizens) and Iran (67 citizens).

The Armenian migration authorities terminated or suspended 93 applications. Twenty-eight 28 citizens were denied asylum, 57 citizens were granted refugee status, and refugee status for 70 citizens was terminated.

https://news.am/eng/news/552046.html

