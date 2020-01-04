FAITH LEADERS ISSUE EMPHATIC ‘NO’ TO WAR WITH IRAN

BY JIM WALLIS
American church leaders are saying a clear and emphatic NO to a war with Iran. Diplomacy is the effective and necessary alternative to what would be a disastrous and indefensible war.
Nearly 200 church leaders have signed this essential statement embracing peacemaking over war making. They are now asking you to join them by signing on, giving the statement to your pastors and churches, sending it to your networks, and sharing it on social media. Make your convictions clear to a dangerous administration that War Is Not the Answer to Iran. Your signatures and all the others we collect together will be shared with media and with Congress, and used to tell the White House that we people of faith will not support the administration’s war.
Back from the Brink: #NoWarWithIran
Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God. – Matthew 5:9
Jesus’ words, “children of God,” are directed not to those who merely proclaim their opposition to violence and war, but to those who seek better, life-saving ways to resolve inevitable human conflicts.
A United States war with Iran would be an unmitigated disaster, morally and religiously indefensible; U.S. faith leaders must be among the first to rise up, say “No!”—and call for better, more effective, and life-saving ways forward.
Given the escalation of confrontation between the United States and Iran, it is time for leaders from our faith communities to point to more effective ways to transform conflict and to speak strongly against military action that could have enormous human and financial costs, and which could easily and broadly escalate.
With tensions rising over attacks on chemical tankers, the shooting down of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone, and threatened retaliatory air strikes, urgent action is needed now, particularly in the context of an unraveling Iran nuclear deal from which the U.S. irresponsibly withdrew.
Therefore, we as U.S. faith leaders demand that our political leaders seek real diplomatic and humanitarian solutions to the current crisis and refrain from military confrontation with Iran.
While we agree that Iran should repudiate terrorism and not resume uranium enrichment, we stand as religious leaders to say that war is not the answer with Iran and is unjustifiable on moral and religious grounds. Such war would likely have disastrous human and environmental consequences, would be strategically unnecessary, and would lead to regional destabilization, increased terrorism, and unsustainable financial burdens..
Since the start of the war in Iraq, the cost of wars in the Middle East has been almost $6 trillion and 500,000 lives lost. As people of faith, we are motivated by the humanitarian needs and suffering of all people, including the Iranians, who are already afflicted by severe sanctions and who would be the principal victims of military confrontation. We urge our political leaders to learn from the failed policies of the past. Preventing another costly and unjust U.S. war in the Middle East is a moral imperative.
It is time for a different approach.
1. The United States should offer to return immediately to the Iran nuclear deal and use the resulting discussions with Iran to engage in an effective diplomatic process for enhancing regional security. In the meantime, we urge the United Nations and governments in Europe and beyond to create a new forum for diplomacy with Iran, an international platform that could help restore the positive momentum created by the Iran deal and address the multiple geopolitical issues at the roots of the current confrontation, some of which were not covered in the agreement.
2. The United States should end its policy of harsh and punitive trade sanctions against the Iranian people. Some targeted sanctions may be appropriate to counter Iranian support for armed militancy and weapons proliferation in the region, but these measures should be multilateral in nature and targeted against Iranian officials, not against the entire economy or the general population.
3. If necessary, establish safeguards for commercial shipping in the Gulf. The international naval patrols that have helped to stem piracy off the coast of Somalia may provide a model. This would require agreement from multiple countries and a willingness by the United States to cooperate with other states in coordinated operations. In an atmosphere of close confrontation, blunders must not be used as a pretext for escalating military conflict.
In all of these actions, we pray that our government will step back from military action as an option in this crisis and instead be guided by political wisdom, international legal standards, and the ethical principles of peacemaking, humanitarianism, and civilian immunity. Threats, tearing up diplomatic agreements, and punishing the Iranian people have not worked and are making matters worse.
We call for a different way.
Our scriptures instruct us to avoid war and to live as peaceably as possible with all. We call on all our religious leaders, theologians, clergy, and laypersons to speak out against the option of war with Iran. Loving peace is never enough; we must stop making war and do the hard work of learning to make peace, which will require courage, calm resolve, and responsible leadership.
Signed,
Bishop Claude Alexander, The Park Church
Rev. Dr. Chris Antal, Center on Conscience and War
Archbishop Vicken Aykazian, Diocese of the Armenian Church of America
Bishop Carroll Baltimore, Global Alliance Interfaith Networks
Marian Batho, Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston
Sr. Barbara Battista, SP Sisters of Providence
Rev. Dr. Clinton Bennett, Clinton Avenue United Methodist Church
Dr. Ruth Bentley, National Black Evangelical Association
Rev. Traci D. Blackmon, The United Church of Christ
Patty Bowman, Intercommunity Peace and Justice Center
Dr. Amos Brown, Third Baptist Church San Francisco
Rev. Julia Brown Karimu, Global Ministries of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Walter Brueggemann, Columbia Theological Seminary
Dr. Jamal Bryant, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church
Sr. Maureen Burke, Sisters of Charity
J Ron Byler, Mennonite Central Committee U.S.
Rev. Dr. Malcolm Byrd, Philadelphia Forum for Faith, Law and Civics
Dr. Tony Campolo, Red Letter Christians
Rev. Dr. Mae Elise Cannon, Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP)
Patrick Carolan, Franciscan Action Network
Sr. Joan Chittister
Dr. Shane Claiborne, Red Letter Christians
Sr. Mary Ann Connolly, Sisters of Charity
Professor David Cortright, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
Rev. Dr. Kendrick Curry, The Pennsylvania Ave Baptist Church
Rev. Joseph Darby, Nichols Chapel AME Church
Rev. Paula Dempsey, Alliance of Baptists
Marie Dennis, Pax Christi International
Rev. Julian DeShazier, University Church Chicago
Sr. Judith Desmarais, Sisters of Providence
Rev. Dr. Gerald Durley, Interfaith Power & Light
Rev. Dr. Robert Franklin, Morehouse College
Richelle Friedman, PBVM Sister of the Presentation
Sr. Mary Delores Gatliff, SND Sisters of Notre Dame
Rev. Wesley Granberg-Michaelson, Reformed Church in America
Rev. Ebony Grisom, Emergency Food and Shelter Program
Susan Gunn, Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns
Rev. Jeffrey Haggray, American Baptist Home Mission Societies
Rev. Dr. Cynthia Hale, Ray of Hope Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Dr. Richard Hamm, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Lisa Sharon Harper, FreedomRoad.us
Rev. Fred Harrell, City Church of San Francisco
Rev. Jimmie Hawkins, Presbyterian Church (USA) Office of Public Witness
Rev. Dr. Peter Heltzel
Rev. Susan Hendershot, Interfaith Power & Light
Rev. Dr. Katharine Henderson, Auburn Seminary
Dr. Obery Hendricks, Columbia University
Rev. Dr. Susan Henry-Crowe, Church and Society, The United Methodist Church
Rev. Dr. Nathan Hosler, Church of the Brethren
Rev. Dr. Joel C. Hunter Community Resource Network of Central Florida
Bishop Reginald Jackson, AME Church
Rev. Greg Jarrell, QC Family Tree
Rev. Dr. Ambassador Suzan Johnson Cook, Former US Ambassador for International Religious Freedom
Kathy Khang, Author
Madeleine Kirkconnell, Dominican Sisters of Mission San Jose
Rev. Tony Lee, Community Of Hope AME Church
Rev. Ben Lowe, Evangelicals for Social Action
Ronnie MacDonald, Sisters of Charity
Rev. Carlos L. Malave, Christian Churches Together
Rev. Michael Mata, Los Angeles First Church of the Nazarene
Rev. Dr. Walter McCray, National Black Evangelical Association
Sr. Judy McDonnell, Dominican Sisters of San Rafael
Rev. Brian McLaren, Auburn Senior Fellows
Rev. Dr. A. Roy Medley, American Baptist Churches
Jonathan Merritt, Author and Columnist
Bishop W. Darin Moore, AME Zion Mid-Atlantic District
Rev. Dr. James Moos, United Church of Christ
Sr. Maryann Mueller, Felician Sisters of North America
Rev. Dr. J. Herbert Nelson, Presbyterian Church (USA)
Rev. Michael Neuroth, United Church of Christ
Rev. Dexter Nutall New Bethel Baptist Church
James Perkins, Greater Christ Baptist Church
Diane Randall, Friends Committee on National Legislation
Senior Bishop Lawrence Reddick, Christian Methodist Episcopal Church
Rev. Dr. Alexia Salvatierra, Faith-Rooted Organizing UnNetwork
Dr. Robert Schenck, The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute
Dr. Stephen Schneck, Sojourners
Sr. Doris Schoner
Micky ScottBey Jones, Faith Matters Network
Sr. Maryann Sherlock, S.C. Sisters of Charity
Dr. Scot Sherman Newbigin, House of Studies
Robert Shine, Pax Christi USA
Dr. Ronald J. Sider, Evangelicals for Social Action
Rev. Jason Smith, Alliance of Baptists
Bishop Marc Stenger, Pax Christi International
Mary Sullivan, Sisters of Charity
Rev. Lori Tapia, Central Pastoral Office for Hispanic Ministries, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Rev. Adam Taylor, Sojourners
Rev. Dr. Al Tizon, North Park Theological Seminary
Sr. Elizabeth Toohig, Sisters of Charity
Nikki Toyama-Szeto, Evangelicals for Social Action
Rev. Sandra Maria Van Opstal, Chasing Justice
Greet Vanaerschot, Pax Christi International
Joette Venneman, Sisters of Charity
Rev. Jim Wallis, Sojourners
Sr. Teresia Wamuyu Wachira, Pax Christi International
Rev. Dr. Sharon Watkins, Christian Church (Disciples of Christ)
Pastor Colin Watson, Christian Reformed Church in North America
Dr. Barbara Williams-Skinner, Skinner Leadership Institute
Rev. Jonathan Wilson-Hartgrove, School for Conversion
Jim Winkler, National Council of Churches
Sarah Withrow King, CreatureKind
Rev. Jamila Woods, Jabez Christian Community Church
Sr. Elizabeth Bickar, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Danielle Bonetti, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sr. Laura Bregar, Ursuline Sisters
Sr. Rita Bregenhorn, Ursuline Sisters
Sr. Joan Brown, NM Interfaith Power and Light
Sr. Betty Cawley, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sr. Janice Cebula, Sisters of St. Francis
Sr. Marge Clark, BVM Sisters of Charity
Sr. Mary Brigid Clingman, OP Dominican Sisters of Grand Rapids
Sr. Judith Costello, Sisters of St. Joseph
Lawrence Couch, National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd
Sr. Colleen Dauerbach, Sisters of Saint Joseph of Chestnut Hill, Philadelphia, PA
Sr. Carol De Angelo, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Kathleen Desautels, SP Sister of Providence
Sr. Marie Dio, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Laura Donovan, Sisters of the Divine Compassion
Sr. Kathryn Dougherty, Sisters of St. Francis
Sr. Marian Durkin, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Susan Durkin, Ursuline Sisters
Sr. Sara Dwyer, ASC Adorers of the Blood of Christ, US Region
Sr. Margaret Egan, Ed.D Sisters of Charity
Sr. Barbara Einloth, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Durstyne Farnan, School Sisters of St. Francis
Sr. Suzanne Gallagher, Sisters of Mercy, Mid-Atlantic Community
Sr. Elise García, OP, Adrian Dominican Sisters
Sr. Patricia Gardner, Sisters of St. Francis
Sr. Alice Marie Giordano, Ursuline Sisters
Sr. Mary Katherine Hamm, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Colette Hanlon Sisters of Charity
Sr. Patricia Harvat, Dominican Sisters of Adrian, MI
Sr. Sharon Havelak, Sisters of St. Francis
Sr. Eileen Haynes, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Jayne Helmlinger, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sr. Mary Jane Herb, IHM, IHM Sisters of Monroe, Michigan
Sr. Martha Herkness, Sisters of St. Francis
Dr. Beatrice M. Hernandez, Wheaton Franciscan Justice and Peace Office
Sr. Carmen Hernandez
Sr. Jean Hopman, Ursuline Sisters
Sr. Barbara Kane, Dominican Sisters of Peace
Sr. Kathleen Kelemen, Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary
Sr. Mary Kerins, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Margaret Kimmins, Franciscan Sisters of Allegany
Alice Kitchen Loretto
Sr. Donna Marie Korba, IHM Office of JPIC, Sisters of IHM, Scranton, PA
Sr. Julie Kubasak, DC Daughters of Charity, Province of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Sr. Janet Lander, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sr. Elizabeth Langmead, Mission Helpers of the Sacred Heart
Sr. Toby Lardie, HM Sisters of the Humility of Mary
Sr. Brigid Lawlor, Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, US Provinces
Sr. Mary Ellen Loch, Congregation of St. Joseph
Sr. Margaret Magee, Franciscan Sisters of Allegany
Sr. Ellen Maroney, IHM Congregation of the Sisters, Servants of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, Scranton
Sr. Anne McCarthy, OSB Erie Benedictines for Peace
Sr. Patricia McDermott, RSM Sisters of Mercy of the Americas
Sr. Katherine McGrath, Sisters Of Charity
Brother Brian McLauchlin
Sr. Maryann McMahon, OP Racine Dominicans
Sr. Rita Menart
Sr. Dorothy Metz, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Angela Milioto, Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary
Sr. Catherine Minhoto, Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary, Western American Province
Sr. Jean Murin, Sisters of Mercy
Sr. Anne-Louise Nadeau, Pax Christi USA
Sr. Mary Jo Nelson, Our Lady of Victory Missionary Sisters
Sr. Rose Therese Nolta, SSpS Holy Spirit Missionary Sisters, USA-JPIC
Sr. Mary Margaret Pachucki, Adrian Dominican Sisters
Sr. Mary Pendergast, Sisters of Mercy
Sr. Joy Peterson, Sisters of the Presentation
Sr. Claire Regan, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Rosemary Riggie, Sisters of St. Mary of Namur
Sr. Cecile Roeger, Dominican Sisters of Houston
Sr. Theresa Sandok, Ladysmith Servite Sisters
Sr. Joellen Sbrissa, Congregation of St. Joseph
Sr. Patricia Siemen, OP Adrian Dominican Sisters
Sr. Diane Smith, JPIC
Bishop John Stowe, Pax Christi USA
Sr. Phyllis Tierney, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sr. Sheilamarie Tobbe, Ursuline Sisters
Sr. Joan Verner
Sr. Anne Wambach, Benedictine Sisters of Erie, PA
Sr. Maureen Welch, Ursuline Sisters
Sr. Veronique Wiedower, Sisters of the Holy Cross
Sr. Susan Wilcox, Sisters of St. Joseph
Sr. Amy Willcott, Sisters of Charity
Sr. Carol Zinn, SSJ Leadership Conference of Women Religious
