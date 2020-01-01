Pope Francis Asks Pardon for Impatience With Woman Who Grabbed Him Abruptly Last Night

During Angelus Address on Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, 83-year-old Pope Recalls Love Is Patient

DEBORAH CASTELLANO LUBOV

Pope Francis has asked pardon publicly for his impatient reaction with the woman who abruptly grabbed him last night when he stepped into St. Peter’s Square to meditate near the Nativity Scene and to greet the crowds.

Francis did so today, January 1, 2020, before praying the midday Angelus with those gathered in St. Peter’s Square, recalling that “love is patient.”

