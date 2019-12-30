Sibil, Ara Release Exciting New Collaboration “Once Upon a December”

A brand new collaboration from Istanbul born singer Sibil and Melbourne born pianist Ara, grace our screens for the first time together in an exciting new cover collaboration “Once Upon a December” from the film, Anastasia. The video was released Sunday on YouTube amid much anticipation with reviews calling it “magical”, “emotionally touching” and “magnificent.”

“We discussed this project several years ago and until now, neither of our hectic schedules allowed for us to be in the same country at the same time,” wrote Ara on his Instagram post under the new music video advertisement. Sibil, an award winning Western Armenian singer, happened to be in Armenia this December and by chance, Ara was visiting from Australia. “My phone beeped, and it was a 15 second video from Ara playing “Once Upon a December” with a note attached, “Sibil, will you sing with me this December?” and from that point on we had 10 days to record and film the music video whilst we were both in Armenia,” says Sibil. Yerevan-born cellist Alex Mirzoyan of the Beautified Project was invited to be part of the project and add his talent as a cellist to the song.

Sibil’s talent as a singer holds an impressive portfolio of awards and performances across the globe, including the 2017 and 2012 “Armenian Music Ambassador” award, the prestigious 2014 “Gomidas” award, the 2014 “Best Singer in the Diaspora Award” as well as the 2012 “Magical Voice” award at the Armenian Music Awards in Moscow. She has toured the globe with sell-out concerts in nearly every continent including Great Britain, Europe, North and South America. She has received the “Gold Medal of The Mayor of Yerevan” for her contribution to the dissemination of Armenian music as well as her charitable activities in Armenia.

Australian born pianist and composer, Ara is a unique talent, never having studied music nor knowing how to read or write notation, playing and composing strictly by ear. Two time winner of the Best Conductor’s Award at the Melbourne Concert Hall, as well as his extensive career as an Australian DanceSport Champion for 10 years earning two National DanceSport Titles at the Australian Institute of Sport as well as three consecutive state titles. His career as a celebrity dancer resulted from his appearances on the hit Australian TV series “Strictly Dancing” on the ABC Network. He is an official brand ambassador for Petrof Pianos Czech Republic as well as the face of luxury menswear brand Tateossian London.

Armenian Weekly

