Construction of Armenian Cathedral in Kyiv enters final phase

The largest Armenian cathedral in Eastern Europe is gradually gaining its final shape, AnalitikaUA.net reported.

The long-standing dream of the Armenian community is being realized.

The work of interior and exterior decoration is still ahead, but today the majestic church attracts the views of guests of the Ukrainian capital.

According to the source, Armenian Cathedral is located at the entrance to Kyiv from the Boryspil Airport, and becomes the first attraction for guests of the capital.

The decision to begin construction of the Armenian Cathedral in Kyiv was made back in 2012, however, construction work was only possible after solving a number of key issues in 2013.

https://news.am/eng/news/552251.html

