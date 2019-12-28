Armenian PM posts about new widely discussed New Year’s song

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on his Facebook published a new New Year song performed by singer Sona Rubenyan.

Earlier, Nikol Pashinyan urged to write a new Armenian song, which could compete with ‘Jingle Bells’ song.

“Yesterday, I learned that there is a new song related to the New Year, which will be presented on the Republic Square. We must continue this process until a song is born in Armenia that can compete with such global songs as ‘Jingle Bells’ and ‘Happy birthday’ in its popularity,” he wrote.

https://news.am/eng/news/552257.html

