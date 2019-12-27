Zlatan Ibrahimovic returns to AC Milan – Public Radio of Armenia

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to AC Milan on a contract until the end of the current Serie A season with the option to extend the deal for a further season, the club has said.

The 38-year-old former Sweden international had been without a club since the end of his previous contract at MLS club LA Galaxy.

He previously spent two years at Milan, scoring 56 goals in 85 appearances and winning the Serie A title in 2011.

“I’m coming back to a club I hugely respect and to the city of Milan which I love,” Ibrahimovic said. “I’ll fight together with my teammates to change the course of this season. I will do everything to make it happen”.

