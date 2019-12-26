Turkish-Armenian named chief of information affairs at Davutoglu’s party

Turkish-Armenian journalist Etyen Mahçupyan will be in charge of research and information affairs at the political party Gelecek (Future) founded by former Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu.

The decision to appoint him to the senior post was announced after a meeting at the Ankara Meyra Palace hotel, Gazete Duvar reported.

The party also elected management and coordination councils with 17 and 16 members, respectively.

The Istanbul-Armenian journalist, who was elected to the party’s executive board last week, earlier served as a journalist in Davutoglu’s staff.

Tert

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...