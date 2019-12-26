PM Pashinyan highlights “Neruzh” program for ensuring inflow of Diaspora-Armenian specialists

YEREVAN, DECEMBER 26, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on December 26 the winners of “Neruzh” (Potential) program of Diaspora technological start-ups. The program gives an opportunity to Diaspora-Armenian entrepreneurs to operate in the Motherland by localizing their start-ups and receiving state funding.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan congratulated the winners of “Neruzh” program and highlighted this initiative aimed at ensuring the inflow of technological specialists to Armenia.

The PM noted that the program is in line with the vision of the Government on the present and future for Armenia, as well as the perceptions on relations with the Diaspora – which is that Diaspora-Armenians should not only miss Armenia, but also visit it , work here, make money for themselves and others. In this context, PM Pashinyan highlighted the experience of the winners of the program in the sphere of technologies and wished them success in their future activities.

The winners of “Neruzh” thanked the PM for the congratulation and presented their start-ups.

