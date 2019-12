Catholicos Aram I visits Birds Nest Armenian Orphanage in Lebanon – Public Radio of Armenia

His Holiness Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, paid a surprise visit to the Birds Nest (Trchnots Pouyn) Armenian Orphanage in Lebanon, Cilicia TV reports.

His Holiness spent more than an hour with the children and distributed gifts.

The director of the orphanage briefed the Catholicos on their daily activities and in turn, His Holiness commended their efforts and concluded his visit with his pontifical blessing and best wishes.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

