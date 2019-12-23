Jivan Avetisyan’s “Gate to Heaven” to be screened in the US

Jivan Avetisyan’s “Gate to Heaven” film will be premiered in in the US in March. The screening will take place at Alex cinema house of Glendale, the film authors said in a Facebook post.

The Armenian and Artsakh premiere of the film took place in October this year.

To note, “Gate to Heaven” centers on Robert Stenvall, a European journalist, who returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cover the April Four-Day war. During his time in Artsakh, Stenvall meets Sophia Martirosyan a young Opera singer and daughter of a missing photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan whom Robert left behind in captivity in the village during the fall of Talish in 1992. The film will feature Tatiana Spivakova, Sos Janibekyan, and Naira Zakaryan in lead roles and is expected to begin production in August.

“Gate to Heaven” is a co-production of Armenia, Lithuania. Finland, and France.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/12/23/Jivan-Avetisyan/2214616

