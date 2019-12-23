Armenian clergy pray for peace in the Middle East – Public Radio of Armenia

The Congregation of the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, led by His Holiness Karekin II, Supreme Patriarch and Catholicos of All Armenians, attended a Divine Liturgy in Gayane Monastery. The Mass was conducted by Fr. Minas Hakhverdyan.

Father Minas Hakhverdyan reflected on the difficult situation in the countries of the Middle East, calling for a prayer to be raised for those countries and for the Armenians living there.

During the Divine Liturgy, the Congregation of the Mother See prayed for the restoration of peace in the countries of the Middle East.

Ermenistan Kamu Radyosu

Bunu beğen: Beğen Yükleniyor...