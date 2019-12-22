Sargis Adamyan’s Goal and Assist Help Hoffenheim Beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1

BERLIN — Hoffenheim struck late through Sargis Adamyan and Andrej Kramaric to complete a 2-1 comeback win over Borussia Dortmund on Friday as the Bundesliga heads into the winter break.

Mario Goetze made the most of a rare start by putting the visitors ahead in the 17th minute, while Hoffenheim struggled to get into the game although they hit the bar from a Robert Skov free kick with their only real chance.

But Dortmund, who hit the woodwork through Thorgan Hazard and missed several other golden chances, failed to add another goal despite being in complete control of the game and they were punished for it.

The hosts leveled when substitute Adamyan stabbed the ball home after goalkeeper Roman Buerki failed to clear in the 79th.

The Armenian, who also scored twice against Bayern Munich in a 2-1 away win in October, then turned provider, crossing for Kramaric to head the winner three minutes from time.

Dortmund are in 4th place with 30 points, Heffenheim are 7th with 27 points.

