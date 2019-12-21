Jivan Avetisyan among selected filmmakers of Berlinale Talents 2020

Jivan Avetisyan has been involved in Berlinale Talents 2020 which is an initiative of the Berlin International Film Festival and aims to bring world’s top 250 emerging filmmakers for a transformative week of talks, screenings, workshops and networking from February 22-27, 2020.

As the National Cinema Center repots, some 3400 nominations have applied from 134 countries. Jivan Avetisyan will participate in the workshops with his new film project.

https://www.panorama.am/en/news/2019/12/21/Jivan-Avetisyan/2214578

